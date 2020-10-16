It is our pleasure to announce the 2020 Farmer/Rancher of the Year as Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch.
Our honorees include brothers Steve and Ryan along with their wives April and Becky who farm and ranch in Slope County.
Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch operates on 15,000 acres. Working together to create a diversified operation, Steve leads the ranching operation and Ryan leads the farming operation. The farm and ranch was started in 1904 by great, great-grandfather William Sheets and was purchased by Steve and Ryan in 1983. The ranch continues the family tradition with Steve’s and Ryan’s kids as sixth generation farmers and ranchers.
The ranch runs a registered Angus herd including 550 cows and 175 yearling heifers. They utilize artificial insemination and some embryo transfer to ensure a strong calving season. Two sales are conducted each year, a female sale in December and a bull sale in April. The April bull sale also includes around 1,000 yearling heifers from past bull customers.
The farm runs on 4,500 acres and raises corn, wheat, durum, chickpeas, sunflowers, lentils, and cover crops. Ryan’s focus is to maintain good rotation of crops and also good farming practice. Our family commitment to the land is second to family.
Steve and April are parents Calli (Levi), Cassi, and Skeeter and have two grandchildren and have two grandchildren. Ryan and Becky are parents to Sasha (Lucas), Alicia (Nathan), Carter (Tianna), and Mariah (Mark) and have four grandchildren with one more on the way.
Steve, April, Ryan, and Becky are all very active in the community serving on many boards. Some of these include Slope County Crop Improvement Association, North Dakota Angus Association Board, Certified Angus Beef Commission, American Angus Board, ND Stockmen’s Association, Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce, Northern Pulse Growers Association, State Board of Research and Extension, USA Dry Pea and Lentil Association, Bowman Grain, Inc., and many more.
The annual Agriculture Appreciation Banquet hosted by Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce will look a little different this year. Foregoing the traditional banquet open to the public at the 4 Seasons Pavilion, this year’s honorees will receive an intimate family celebration at Sweetwater Golf Course. The 2020 banquet honoring Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch is closed to the public and by invite only.
The agricultural business is at the very heart of Bowman, Slope, and Harding Counties. Help us show them all just how much we appreciate the long hours and hard work they put in. Cards of congratulations can be sent to PO Box 1143, Bowman, ND 58623. The life of a farmer/rancher is never easy, but the gift they give to all of us is worth it.
