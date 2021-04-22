Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

May 10–15, 2021  

Rain Dates: May 17 -22, 2021

Wood, metal, wooden furniture and appliances will be picked up FREE of CHARGE this week.

Upholstered furniture and mattresses WILL be picked up FREE of Charge this week only.

Tires will be picked up for a fee determined by size.

Place items in the alley prior to May 10.

City Crew will begin on the east side and work west, no backtracking.

Phone calls are NOT required for spring list.

Clean Up Week Landfill Use

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.–noon.

Acceptable Items FREE of CHARGE

Wood, metal, wooden furniture, appliances, cement, rocks and grass. (Appliance are required to have a freon pumped sticker).

Tires and shingles will be accepted at a fee.

