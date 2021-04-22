May 10–15, 2021
Rain Dates: May 17 -22, 2021
Wood, metal, wooden furniture and appliances will be picked up FREE of CHARGE this week.
Upholstered furniture and mattresses WILL be picked up FREE of Charge this week only.
Tires will be picked up for a fee determined by size.
Place items in the alley prior to May 10.
City Crew will begin on the east side and work west, no backtracking.
Phone calls are NOT required for spring list.
Clean Up Week Landfill Use
May 10–15, 2021
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.–noon.
Acceptable Items FREE of CHARGE
Wood, metal, wooden furniture, appliances, cement, rocks and grass. (Appliance are required to have a freon pumped sticker).
Tires and shingles will be accepted at a fee.
