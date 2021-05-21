Logan Marie Blankenbaker - Time spent in Mr. Egans 6th period history class during senior year
Brady Finian Senn - Beating trinity in football my freshman year/ beating Shiloh in basketball my junior year
Jenna Lynn Buchholz - Senior year stats class with some of my closest friends, will always remember the little jokes with each other.
Jocelyn Mae Kulseth - Mr. Egan’s 6th hour econ class
Luke Allen Kordovsky - Going to Langdon for football
Harley Danyelle Lardy - Decorating the hallways during Homecoming
Skyler Joe Storlie - Can’t think of one
Noah Robert Wokal - The entirety of 2020 State Cross Country
Samuel David Rodakowski - Our wild class in 7th grade
Katelynn Marie Griggs - N/A
Tucker Ray Strand - Wrestling in duels at state
Vanessa Marie Fischer - All my adventures with Kristyn
Colby Robert Schaff - Taking trips with friends
Trevor Jacob Paulson - Golfing
Alex John Paulson - Golf meets
John Gabriel LaFlamme - Golfing with my friends
Remington James Buchmann - Brayce Jorgenson during Ms. Rothes Math Class 7th grade year
Kristyn Elizabeth Fladager - Meeting my closest friends and going through high school with them
Caleb Jackson Duffield - playing basketball with my brothers and my best friends.
Kaylee Tosha Schaff - Cheering on Colby at all the football games, and going to Stats class everyday
Esmeralda Madrigal - Friday night lights with my best friends
Amy Renae Jeffers - Playing volleyball with my besties
Brian James Miller - Coming back off basic training from Missouri, starting the season late. Putting in the work with my teammates to overcome the odds to win state B cross country championship
Brendon John Rasmussen - Going to state track my sophomore year. Track has been a life changing experience for me.
Kevin Jeffrey Fischer - Going on FFA Trips
Chase Robert Soehren - Spending time with friends
Rick Julio Schaaf - Homecoming
Brayce Thomas Jorgensen - Going into the cave as cave hills with Tucker
Barret James Walby - Winning Mrs. Wiseman speech class of 2021 Most Improved Male Speaker
Clay Matthew Schmalz - Winning the team roping at Killdeer High School Rodeo
