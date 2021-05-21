Bulldog_logo.jpg

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Logan Marie Blankenbaker - Time spent in Mr. Egans 6th period history class during senior year

Brady Finian Senn - Beating trinity in football my freshman year/ beating Shiloh in basketball my junior year

Jenna Lynn Buchholz - Senior year stats class with some of my closest friends, will always remember the little jokes with each other.

Jocelyn Mae Kulseth - Mr. Egan’s 6th hour econ class

Luke Allen Kordovsky - Going to Langdon for football

Harley Danyelle Lardy - Decorating the hallways during Homecoming

Skyler Joe Storlie - Can’t think of one

Noah Robert Wokal     - The entirety of 2020 State Cross Country

Samuel David Rodakowski - Our wild class in 7th grade

Katelynn Marie Griggs - N/A

Tucker Ray Strand - Wrestling in duels at state

Vanessa Marie Fischer - All my adventures with Kristyn

Colby Robert Schaff - Taking trips with friends

Trevor Jacob Paulson - Golfing

Alex John Paulson - Golf meets

John Gabriel LaFlamme - Golfing with my friends

Remington James Buchmann - Brayce Jorgenson during Ms. Rothes Math Class 7th grade year

Kristyn Elizabeth Fladager - Meeting my closest friends and going through high school with them

Caleb Jackson Duffield - playing basketball with my brothers and my best friends.

Kaylee Tosha Schaff - Cheering on Colby at all the football games, and going to Stats class everyday

Esmeralda Madrigal - Friday night lights with my best friends

Amy Renae Jeffers - Playing volleyball with my besties

Brian James Miller - Coming back off basic training from Missouri, starting the season late. Putting in the work with my teammates to overcome the odds to win state B cross country championship

Brendon John Rasmussen - Going to state track my sophomore year. Track has been a life changing experience for me.

Kevin Jeffrey Fischer - Going on FFA Trips

Chase Robert Soehren - Spending time with friends

Rick Julio Schaaf - Homecoming

Brayce Thomas Jorgensen - Going into the cave as cave hills with Tucker

Barret James Walby - Winning Mrs. Wiseman speech class of 2021 Most Improved Male Speaker

Clay Matthew Schmalz - Winning the team roping at Killdeer High School Rodeo

0
0
0
0
0

Latest E-Edition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.