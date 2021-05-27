Kevin Fischer of Bowman County High School was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award, sponsored by Bayer Group.
Fischer, the son of Marcus and Mary Fischer, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience. Fischer’s significant experiences and accomplishments have included his SAE and Chapter officer for three years, Leadership activities, Parliamentary Procedure, Food Science, Creed speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, Range judging, teaching Farm Safety and leading Ag activity day events.
Mary Fischer is Kevin’s Agricultural Education instructor and FFA Advisor at Bowman County High School.
This year the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award celebrates its 74th anniversary. Over these 70 plus years more than 168,000 high school seniors from across the country have received the Award, which has become a symbol for excellence and the school’s highest agricultural honor.
As winner of the 2021 Award, Kevin Fischer’s name will be recorded on a permanent plaque displayed at Bowman County High School.
Bayer Group, a long-time supporter of agricultural education, FFA and other farm youth organizations and initiatives, sponsors the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award. Monsanto is the leading global provider of technology-based solutions and agricultural products that improve farm productivity and food quality.
