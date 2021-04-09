March 31, tickets for the 2021 North Dakota State Fair went on sale! Tickets became available beginning at 8 a.m. at ndstatefair.com.
The 2021 Grandstand Showpass features tremendous talent, including Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde, Sawyer Brown, Casey Donahew, and Kane Brown, plus admission to the Enduro Race and Freestlye Motocross. Take in some of the most popular entertainment for only $110! Reserved seats and standing room tickets are available for the concerts.
The 2021 Rock Concerts bring classic rock entertainers to the Grandstand. Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd are only $50, and tickets for Billy Idol are $40, standing room and reserved seating available.
The biggest deal at the Fair is the Season Gate Pass. A Season Gate Pass gets you into the Fair for all nine days at the low price of $25. That’s a savings of $83 on gate admission! The Junior Season Gate Pass is also available for children ages 7-12 for $15, and that will save you $30 on gate admission. Daily Gate Admission will also go on sale April 1, $12 for adults and $5 for ages 7-12.
You’ll find the most thrilling carnival rides at the 2021 North Dakota State Fair, and we want you to ride all of them! The Mega Ride Carnival Pass is the best way to experience the carnival rides for all nine days of the Fair (excluding Thrill Zone and Live Animal Rides). Pick up your Mega Ride pass for $70 now and get the biggest savings by purchasing before June 30. On July 1, the price increases to $80.
The Bull Riding and Bronc Challenge is back at the 2021 North Dakota State Fair, and tickets are available tomorrow for $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 7-12. You can also purchase your tickets for the Ranch Rodeo; adult tickets are $10 and ages 7-12 are $5.
The best way to experience the Fair is by camping all nine days on the Fairgrounds! Then you never have far to go to enjoy all of the fun activities and entertainment. The nine Day Camping Pass will be available tomorrow for $180, which includes nine days of camping (July 23-31) at only $20 a night! If you’d like to arrive a day early or leave a day later, extra nights are available. If camping spaces have not sold out, single day spaces will go on sale June 1. Remember, all of these tickets are available at ndstatefair.com!
