Just before Christmas, I had the opportunity to visit the Pioneer Trails Regional Museum in Bowman, ND. It was truly a journey through time. First, I peeked into the living quarters of a pioneer home. It had a bed, a wooden highchair, and a cooking space all in one room, and I saw authentic dresses from the era. The next stop was a Native American display complete with tools constructed from elk and deer bones. There was also a replica of Native American writings. Rather than using letters to express themselves, they used a series of pictures. I saw replicas of traditional Native American clothing and jewelry. They made their jewelry out of tiny colored beads. Then, around the bend, I came face to face with a complete triceratops skeleton. It was exhilarating to be so close to something so large that had once roamed the land where we stand today. Next, I looked though a glass window, and I saw where the magic happens. There was a huge table used for constructing dinosaur skeletons just like the one I had seen earlier in my journey.
I had a wonderful adventure, and I can’t wait to return, as they are currently remodeling. They are planning to open a second building, which will contain exhibits from the first and second World Wars as well as the Vietnam War as well as other exhibits on local history. They are also preparing a detailed map, which will show the travels of both the pioneers and the Native Americans. I would encourage everyone to take a trip through time and visit the Pioneer Trails museum. They will continue to be open throughout the remodel; Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
