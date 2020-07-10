There may not be Christmas in August, but don’t tell the members of the District 12 ABATE motorcyclists.
They are each just trying to get an early start on being Santa Claus... on two wheels.
The American Bikers Aiming Toward Education will be holding its 17th annual district toy run - at the same time as a fun run when they meet Aug. 1 at the Windy’s Bar and Pizza in downtown Bowman.
Riders participating in the event will be required to bring a new toy in addition to the $20 fee for the ride.
According to the district representative, the toys will be donated to local children in need at Christmas time. Fifty percent of the money raised by the riders will go to ABATE.
The route starts at 10 a.m. from Windy’s, and then goes to the Pastime restaurant in Marmarth.
From there, the riders will proceed to Wibaux in Montana for lunch before returning to North Dakota. The riders will be stopping at the Roughrider in Belfield and Mo’s Bunker Bar in Amidon before returning to Bowman.
It will be a 200-mile ride, according to the organizers.
For more information, contact ABATE District 12 representative Ethan Seifert at 701-523-6493.
