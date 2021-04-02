ABLE Inc. will be accepting aluminum cans for one day – April 22 – as part of a celebration of Earth Day.
Only aluminum cans will be accepted, according to officials, during the 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. event. However, people can make arrangements for other days or times by appointment.
The facility is located at 101 North Main Street in Bowman.
Appointments can be made by calling 701-523-5844.
In addition, ABLE Inc. is also a drop-off location for aluminum pull tabs.
