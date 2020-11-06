The voters of Bowman and Slope counties have been busy – even before Election Day.
According to the Bowman County auditor’s office, approximately 88 percent of the requested absentee ballots had been returned by 9 a.m. Monday, with more coming in by the minute.
“We have had 835 ballots go out and about 735 ballots come back in – so far,” according to a spokeswoman for the auditor’s office.
That was in the final hours before the drop box in the county building was slated to close.
The in-person voting was scheduled for all the county precincts at the 4 Seasons Pavilion Tuesday.
In Slope County, approximately 72 percent of the requested ballots had been turned in by 9 a.m. Monday, with the drop boxes slated to close at 5 p.m. later that day, according to Slope County Auditor Lorrie Dulzalsky.
There had been 265 ballots sent out, with 190 already returned, she said. “I could potentially get some back in the mail today (Monday). On Friday, we had quite a few people handing them in to the office.
“There are not so many people in Slope County that we will have a flood of them (to beat the deadline),” she added with a chuckle.
The county had drop boxes in front of the Marmarth City Hall as well as in Amidon at the county courthouse.
Slope County was slated to operate three precinct locations at Pierce Church north of Scranton, in Amidon and in Marmarth on Tuesday.
For people wanting to see the unofficial election results starting Tuesday, the results will be posted on the state website. “Votend.gov should have the results there,” the Slope County Auditor added.
The county will not be certifying the election results until Nov. 9, she said. “We don’t have our canvas meet until 3 p.m. in the afternoon,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.