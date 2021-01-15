Agriculture is the life blood of North Dakota.
All of North Dakota’s 53 counties are blessed with vibrant agriculture whether it be crops or livestock.
Every town in North Dakota has an economic link to the health of the agriculture economy.
One out of every four people employed in North Dakota has ties to Agriculture. Investing in Ag Research and delivering the results to the stakeholders is vital to the future of North Dakota.
Ag research pays big dividends! Study after study over the last 50 years by think tanks, universities, and USDA show that return on Ag Research over time is 40%. Every North Dakotan would take that for their business or their 401K. In the 1990’s, NDSU research and extension programming in cropping systems led the way for the conversion of 6.5 million acres of North Dakota summer fallow to cropland acres. This is a great example of ROI. A monoculture was changed to a diverse, vibrant ecosystem. If you use a conservative number of $200 per acre additional revenue that is over a billion dollars a year that research and extension delivered to the North Dakota economy. ver the last 20 years that is 20 billion dollars. A staggering sum of money. Transformational Information Delivered.
It has been determined that each wheat variety released has returned $69 million to $284 million dollars over the life of the variety.
40% ROI, 69 million, 284 million, 20 billion, those are all big numbers.
NDSU Extension delivers more than money to North Dakota. The 4-H program, which is part of NDSU Extension, can be viewed as the feeder system for agriculture. Much like successful sports teams it is imperative to have a good feeder system to have long term success. A 4-H participant is twice as likely to be civically active. In our business we like to hire 4-H alumni because of their work ethic and character. 4-Hers are four times more likely to give back to their communities making it a great investment as they give more than they get.
Extension and Ag research pays dividends both in and out of the field!
Ag research and extension are vital for the future success of North Dakota.
Research pays, Extension Delivers, Everyone’s a winner!
Please contact your local legislator to consider fully funding the budget for the NDSU Agriculture Experiment Station, NDSU Extension and the Regional Extension Centers, plus their number one Priorities of the Cattle Initiative and the Big Data Initiative. Thanks for your consideration.
