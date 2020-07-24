The Alzheimer’s Association will be offering a virtual caregiver support group. This group will meet on the last Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. The support group is free and open to all caregivers of an individual with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Registration is required. Options for phone or video access are available.
To register: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1474056&profileDefinitionId=91
More about the support group: Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to:
•Develop a support system
•Exchange practical information on caregiving challenges and possible solutions
•Talk through issues and ways of coping
•Share feelings, needs and concerns
•Learn about community resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.