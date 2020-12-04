Free and open to the public
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentations titled, “Effective Communication – Tips for the Holidays”. This free presentation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. - noon. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
More about the presentations:
Effective communication is more than just talking and listening. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
