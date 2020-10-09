Free and open to the public
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation titled, Living with Alzheimer’s: For Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s. This free virtual presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. This webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. Funding supports this project granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
More about the presentation: When someone under 65 is diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia, the first reaction is often shock or denial. This doesn’t happen to someone so young…does it? What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made for everyone? What about work? What resources are available to help? Join us for this series of programs that provide answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you need to know, what you need to plan, and what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter: The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.