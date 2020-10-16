Free and open to the public
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation titled, Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers - Late Stage. This free virtual presentation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. This webinar is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
More about the presentation:
In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. Join us and hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900 for support.
