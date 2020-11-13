The Slope Electric Board of Directors will appoint the Nominating/Resolutions Committee at their Jan. 28, 2021 Board meeting. Each director shall appoint one member from his/her district, and the board at large will select up to two additional committee members from the district(s) with director election(s). The committee member names are then published in Slope Electric’s local pages of the North Dakota Living Magazine.
The Nominating/Resolutions Committee meets twice. The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 to explain the functions of the committee, including policies which will aid you in selecting qualified members to be nominated. The Cooperative will pay you a per diem, along with reimbursing you for mileage for both meetings. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, March 25. The purpose of this meeting will be to make the actual nominations for the election to be held at the cooperative’s annual meeting, and to approve resolutions to be printed in the annual meeting report.
If you or someone you know is interested in serving on the Nominating/Resolutions Committee, please notify the office at 701-579-4191 or email comments@slopeelectric.coop prior to Jan. 28, 2021. To serve on the Nominating/Resolutions Committee, you must be an active member of Slope Electric with your name being listed on the membership.
Two director’s terms from Slope County, will expire in 2021.
Members can also be nominated to serve as director by filing a petition with 15 members’ signatures. Filing must be done 30 days prior to the annual meeting and posted at the office. Members may also be nominated to serve as director from the floor at the annual meeting. To serve on the Slope Electric Board, you must be a bona fide resident receiving service from Slope Electric at your primary residence, and you must be a named member of the Cooperative.
