Hello to the Scranton School community. We are all wondering about the school restart on August 19 and what school will look like. I can promise you that we are working diligently to complete our school restart
Plan and to prepare our school building to provide the safest environment feasible.
Even though our school restart plan is a work in progress, I can give you insight on a few important components of our plan that you may be wondering about. Keep in mind that we are following recommendations and guidance for schools from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the ND Smart K I2 Restart guidelines. To assist in the planning process we have established a COVID-I 9 Task Force. These nine people include, teachers, administrators, parents, a student, local health officials, an EMT, a family nurse practitioner and a school board member.
It is important to remember that our school will have more than one COVID-19 plan depending on the color phase our state is in. Today we are in the “green” phase which means we are at a limited risk for exposure. If our state would move into the “yellow” phase, this would mean there is a heightened risk to exposure and more stringent school guidelines would follow. In the “red” phase this would identify significant transmission and risk of exposure. In the red phase, distance learning would be occurring.
Two of the critical components of the School Health & Safety Restart Plan includes social distancing and the wearing of masks when social distancing is not feasible. We have restructured our classrooms to social distance students student’s as much as possible. We have purchased many plexiglas barriers where students can work together in close proximity to classmates where droplet transmission is mitigated. Because of our small class sizes I am confident we can accomplish our social distancing goals within our classrooms. When social distancing is achieved, students will not be asked to wear masks. We hope this to be the vast majority of classroom time. We want our students to be comfortable and enjoy a normal classroom environment.
At times when social distancing is not possible, we will ask students to wear masks (hallways, labs, lines, etc.) I understand that there are many different attitudes about wearing masks. It is not fun for anyone, but a small sacrifice in order to reduce any possible transmission and to help keep our school and community as safe as we can. We are asking that students provide their own masks and care for them appropriately with daily washing.
We will be training our students on the protocols for wearing masks.
The same guidelines will be followed on our buses. When social distancing is not possible, masks are appropriate. In order to reduce the social distancing problem on our buses, we will NOT be offering school transportation to students living in Scranton this fall. When the weather becomes cold we will resume these services. We may need to make two-drop offs with our buses to accomplish this.
Cleaning and sanitizing daily is a top priority. Our custodial staff does a wonderful job and we have provided them additional equipment to ensure that each classroom and high traffic areas are sanitized daily. Areas such as restrooms, door handles, etc. will be sanitized multiple times each day. Our buses will also be disinfected prior to each trip.
Our distance learning will also be offered alongside our classroom learning. Parents who have children with underlying health conditions or parents who are concerned about the school setting may choose this option. Assignments will be posted on our TEAMS platform: teachers will monitor the chat lines throughout the day and schedule video conferencing with students upon the request of a student or parent. We ask that parents who choose this option complete a written request for nine-week periods.
As parents, you may be asking your “what can I do to help?” When our school plan is complete it will be posted on our Facebook page as well as our school website. It will include a “Parent Checklist” to observe before sending your child to school. We need to avoid sending children who do not feel well to school in hopes that in an hour or two they will feel better. Please keep them home and monitor their symptoms to share with your healthcare provider.
We all need to become accustom to our new health and safety protocols. For example, all students will enter the front door in the morning. They will pass in front of the temperature kiosk to ensure that no one has a heightened body temperature. This is our first line of defense to limit possible transmission. All staff, parents, and visitors will do the same. Parents and visitors will then report directly to the office to make their request. We want to eliminate, as many unneeded entries into the school as possible.
We have posted the CDC and ND K-12 Smart Restart Guidance on our website and Facebook page. We have also posted COVID-19 School Guidance and the ND Department of Health decision tree documents. I believe many of your questions will be answered using these resources.
All this being said, we are excited to be back in school on August 19. It can only be assumed that throughout the school term we will be faced with difficult health related questions and decisions. If we pull together and all do our part to make our school as safe as we can, we can expect another great and successful year at Scranton School.
Enjoy the rest of summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.