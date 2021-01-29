With highly skilled trainers, the newest technology, and hands-on learning this new round of technology-based classes is something you do not want to miss. This year, Bowman County Development Corporation is offering seven more classes through August. They have partnered with University of Mary, Small Business Development Center, and North Dakota Tourism to offer these trainings in software, marketing, photography and more. Register today to move your business forward, increase your skills, and network with like-minded individuals.
The classes begin in February and there are plenty of them for you to choose from.
February – August 2021 Class Schedule
• February 17- Microsoft Excel: Practical Application
March 9- Instagram for Business
• April 5, 12, & 19- Lifestyle and Family Photography
• May 5, 12, & 19- A Short Course in Portrait Photography
• June 17- A Beginners Guide to E-Marketing
• July 14 & 21- Basic Business Accounting and Bookkeeping
• August 10- Microsoft Office 365: Maximizing Teams and Outlook
Learn more about the classes and register at gomainspace.com.
Mainspace is a subsidiary of Bowman County Development Corporation started in 2019 and is located in Bowman, North Dakota. Mainspace exists as a place for businesses, entrepreneurs, and doers alike to utilize as they push forward. Whether you need a quiet space to work, a place to host a meeting, or education, Mainspace has everything you need.
