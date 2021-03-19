Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. A total of 712 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. Students are listed by hometown or current place of residence.
Bowman
Rachael Ballard, BS, Business Administration-Management
Cassidy Walby, BSED, Elementary Education
Brenna Wokal, BS, Business Administration-Tourism & Hospitality Management
Rhame
Cashae McGee, BS, Mass Communication
Buffalo, SD
Clayton Koch, BS, Exercise Science-Science
Baker, MT
Addison Bryan, BS, Psychology
