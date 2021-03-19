BHSU_Logo_ReverseTransparent

Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. A total of 712 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours. Students are listed by hometown or current place of residence.

Bowman

Rachael Ballard, BS, Business Administration-Management

Cassidy Walby, BSED, Elementary Education

Brenna Wokal, BS, Business Administration-Tourism & Hospitality Management

Rhame

Cashae McGee, BS, Mass Communication

Buffalo, SD

Clayton Koch, BS, Exercise Science-Science

Baker, MT

Addison Bryan, BS, Psychology

