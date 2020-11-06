A blood drive will be held Nov. 9 from 12:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Scranton Community Center.
The Scranton Lions Club is sponsoring it.
People interested can contact Jodi Green at 701-275-6131 for an appointment or they can go online to www.bloodhero.com to schedule their own appointment.
