It may be below zero outside Saturday when the Bowman Bull Blowout comes to town, but inside the All Seasons Arena building at the Bowman County Fairgrounds it will be a lot warmer.
The event, which is presented by the Dakota Community Bank and Trust, will start at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 5 p.m. for the spectators.
Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the gate. Those five years old and under will be free.
In addition to having some of the top bull riders in the Midwest, there will also be the PBR bucking bull Night Shift. The bull is part of a challenge worth $1,000 to the winning rider who succeeds in riding Night Shift.
