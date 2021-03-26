At a recent meeting of the Bowman Community Chorus Scholarship and Steering Committee, funds from the 2020 Christmas Concert were distributed to local entities.
Very generous donations from many area businesses and sales of DVDs of the concert made this possible this year. During the 62 plus years of the Christmas Concerts and various other performances, the Chorus has always had great support and it is with so much gratitude that the chorus is able to fund musical activities in our area!
The Chorus has always welcomed high school students from the three area schools. To support their music program, the chorus has given Bowman County High School, Scranton High School and Harding County High School music departments funding that they can use for music camp scholarships or whatever the needs they have to keep their departments going strong.
The Chorus also gave to the Bowman Lutheran Church for allowing the Chorus to perform there for so many years, and this year for allowing the chorus to practice there. The Bowman High School Dollars for Scholars also received funding.
The Bowman Community Chorus has a Music Scholarship available to graduates of Bowman County High School, Scranton High School and Harding County High School who are entering at least their sophomore year of college and enrolled in performing arts or music education programs. Applicants should have a history of musical performance and community volunteerism. This scholarship is offered annually and can be up to $500 if funding is available. It is a onetime award and the chorus has been proud to award it to three area students in the past years. Guidance Counselors in the three area schools have information on how to apply for it. Applications must be filled out and returned by May 1st of the current year.
