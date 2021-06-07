The Bowman County 4-H has had a great introductory season of practices and remote contests. The Shooting Sports program began as request from 4-H members, who wanted to have some new opportunities to participate in after school activities. The program had a slow start, due to Covid-19 and the issues surrounding face-to-face practices, however, we were able to overcome those, when restrictions were lifted.
The Shooting Sports program was something that was new to our county, we have neighboring counties with active programs, and Bowman county 4-H members had been traveling to participate. We felt that now was a good time to start the program, to offer an activity, which would allow youth to learn the fundamentals of safe archery and air rifle practices. We feel it meets a need for youth to be involved in a program that teaches patience, self-control, discipline and gives them a chance to find new areas to excel. Certified instructors, made up of parent volunteers and the Extension agent, lead the program. We are blessed to have parents who enjoy being involved in the activities their youth are participating in, as well as, giving their time to the other youth in the county.
We have about 25 youth who participate in both air rifle and archery. It is great to see the excitement of the youth who are involved and are constantly improving their skills. We will be resuming practices in the fall, when school starts, and it is open to all youth, 8-18, we only require that they become 4-H members if they would like to participate in practices and competitions. We hope to keep growing our program and are excited about the new faces we becoming involved in 4-H.
During the early stages of starting the program, we had wonderful support from businesses and memorial donations. We were able to apply for community grants from Bowman Wind, Apex Clean Energy, which allowed us to purchase equipment for archery and air rifle. A memorial donation, in memory of Bus Patterson, an avid outdoorsman who wanted to promote hunting with youth, was made by his daughters. With these donations we were able to hit the ground running, so to speak, with all the necessary equipment.
