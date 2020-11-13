The Bowman County Commissioners will meet Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Bowman County Commissioners room in the county building.
Among the items on the meeting agenda will be a final hearing for a revision to the county ordinance regarding the regulation, operation and maintenance of solar energy systems.
