On Sept. 24, 2020, the Bowman County FFA Chapter brought two full teams, for a total of nine Ag students, to Center, ND for the 2020 FFA State Range Competition. The team included seniors Katelyn Griggs, Harley Lardy and Kevin Fischer, juniors Ben Knopp, Brady Hendrickson, Andrea Rodakowski and sophomores Mace Stuber, Macie Tiedemann and Nick Rodakowski.
Range Judging is a Career Development Event where the participants were required to identify thirty different range plants by their common name and to list the life form, life span, origin, season of growth, forage value, and growth form of each. They also evaluated the range condition of three sites, calculated livestock stocking rates, and determine pasture improvement practices.
Members also learn to recognize the components of the range resources, evaluate the ecosystem’s current condition, develop management practices and plant identification.
