The Bowman County FFA Livestock Judging participants completed on Feb. 27, 2021 in Killdeer.
The team placed 1st place with High Individual of the day Timber Hauso (Gold), Dillon Bowman (Gold), Gracie Blaser (Silver) and Jett Ouradnick (Bronze).
Members also attended the North Dakota Winter Career Development events in Minot to compete at the State Contests on March 22, 2021. Livestock participants placed Dillon Bowman (Gold Award 19th in State Overall), Jett Ouradnik (Silver), Timber Hauso and Gracie Blaser (Bronze) and placed Silver as a team. Members are coached by Beth Criswell and Advisor is Mary Fischer.
