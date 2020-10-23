The Bowman County FFA members competed in the FFA District Leadership Contest on Sept. 30, 2020, at Dickinson State University campus at the Beisot Activity Center along with eight other schools from Southwestern North Dakota.
The Parliamentary Procedure team received a Silver award. The team had to complete opening and closing FFA ceremonies and perform two problem sets consisting of ten parliamentary procedures in less than ten minutes and thirty seconds.
The Bowman County FFA officer team is advised by Mrs. Mary Fischer. The Parliamentary Procedure team consist of President: Cheyenne Dodge, Vice President: Amy Jeffers, Sentinel: Sam Andrews, Reporter: Ben Knopp, Treasurer: Harley Lardy, Secretary: Kevin Fischer.
The Greenhand Quiz team also competed. This year, they took 1st and received Gold.
Greenhand Quiz event: (Gold 1st place in district) Team: Gold
1st - Riggs Rotenberger
2nd - Dillon Bowman
3rd - Gavin McKitrick
4th - Jaci Fischer
5th - Sarah Jeffers
6th - Blake Wolbaum
8th - Kenzie Homelvig
9th - Gavin Lambourn
10th - Gracie Ruggles
Creed speaking: Dillon Bowman (Silver)
Demonstration: Timber Hauso, Kaylee Kinsey (Silver)
Extemporaneous Public Speaking: McKaylee Kalstrom (Bronze)
Prepared Public Speaking: Kaylee Kinsey (Silver)
Job Interview: Shayna Pond (Silver
