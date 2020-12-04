Kevin Fischer, Harley Lardy and Brendon Rasmussen of the Bowman County FFA Chapter were selected to receive their State FFA degrees. The State FFA Degree is awarded to the top members of a State FFA Association. Kevin is the son of Marcus and Mary Fischer. Harley is the daughter of Ivan and Amanda Lardy. Brendon is the son of John and Nicole Rasmussen. Members were honored by receiving a State degree certificate and a State degree charms to be worn on their FFA jacket. Members are advised by Mrs. Mary Fischer
To receive a State FFA Degree, members must meet the following requirements:
•Received a Chapter FFA Degree.
•Have been an active FFA member for at least two years (24 months) at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree
•Have completed at least two years (360 hours) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at our above the ninth grade level, which includes an SAE.
•Have earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of schedule class time through an SAE.
•Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten parliamentary law procedures, giving a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, and serving as an FFA officer, committee chairperson, or committee member.
•Have a satisfactory academic record, certified by the agriculture teacher and the school principal or superintendent.
•Participated in the planning and implementation of the chapter’s Program of Activities.
•Participated in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level.
•Complete at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities. All community service hours are cumulative, i.e. the 10 community service hours used to obtain the chapter degree can be used toward the state degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.