This years ND Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant winners had 19 members that each received a National SAE Grant of $1,000 plus we have 17 members that will each be receiving $1,000 SAE Grant from the ND FFA Foundation.
Our members will be investing $36,000 in their agriculture opportunities. Congratulations to the well deserving students.
Bowman County had four members receive a $1,000 grant through the ND FFA Foundation: Timber Hauso, Kaylee Kinsey, Sarah Jeffers and Gracie Ruggles. Dillon Bowman was awarded a $1,000 SAE Grant through the National FFA. Bowman, Jeffers and Ruggles are all freshmen with Beginning SAE grants. Kinsey and Hauso are sophomores who received Expansion SAE grants.
Kaylee Kinsey is the daughter of Zach and Joy Kinsey. Kaylee’s SAE is in animal systems where she will use the funds to buy her own replacement heifers. Kaylee says her goal is to build a herd of her own.
Timber Hauso is the daughter of Tyann Hauso. Timber’s SAE is in snimal systems where she will use the for money for equipment for training barrel horses. Timber plans to work with her horses and use the horses she trained for high school rodeos and recreational use.
Sarah Jeffers is the daughter Jonathan and Deanna Jeffers. Sarah’s SAE is in the area food science and technology. Sarah plans to use the funds to purchase equipment for making take and bake pizzas. Sarah plans to make and sell pizza’s and grow her entrepreneurship through high school.
Gracie Ruggles is the daughter of Jason and Sasha Ruggles. Gracie’s SAE is in the area of animal systems where Gracie owns and operates her own pet sitting and training business for pets with emphasis on dogs. Gracie plans to use the funds for purchasing equipment to expand her agility course for training dogs.
Dillon Bowman is the son of Eric and Andrea Bowman. Dillon’s SAE is in area of beef production. Dillon plans to use the funds for expanding his current herd of Black Angus cattle. Dillon plans to purchase an open yearling Angus heifer to help with long-term breeding and selection of his own herd.
