The students dressed up and dancing
The DJ had the music playing and the lights flashing.
Saturday night was the first Prom for the Bowman County High School students Saturday in the Four Seasons Pavilion at the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
A year ago, the prom had been one of the events scheduled for the spring that had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the nation.
On the floor, were more than two-dozen couples trying to dance the night away and the first of the normal spring events return to the campus life in Bowman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.