“A Clear Path Forward”
Building on past planning efforts, Bowman County Development Corporation (BCDC) is moving forward with the County’s next 5-year Strategic Plan. The previous Bowman County Strategic Plan, released in 2014, resulted in new initiatives, including leadership development, education for existing businesses, programs like the Façade Grant, and quality of life additions such as Festival of Lights and the Main Street Garden.
While seeking to maintain the culture and character of Bowman County we all love, Bowman County Development Corporation is leading efforts to develop a plan that will unite the county in their efforts moving forward to help prosper and grow Bowman County.
“We are seeking a high level of community input this time around. We want our residents to set the vision of successful growth for the next five years. In order to develop a strategy grounded in the community’s vision, we want to hear what the community values most.” said Teran Doerr, Executive Director of BCDC.
The Strategic Plan will be developed between March and July, with updates and information provided at growingbowmancounty.com. This is an incredible opportunity to develop our county’s vision going forward. Through meetings, focus groups, online surveys, and community outreach, residents will have the opportunity to have their say. This vision will provide the framework for the BCDC’s yearly work plan as well as give guidance to leadership within Bowman County.
Citizens of Bowman County are encouraged to start by taking the community survey at www.growingbowmancounty.com. Residents can also stop by the office at 13 1/2 E Divide or call 701.523.5880 to request a paper copy.
The Bowman County Economic Growth Plan is supported by Bowman County Development Corporation, Bowman County, and the communities of Bowman, Rhame, and Scranton.
