The Bowman County School District will be holding a virtual 2020 Winter Concert this year, according to the school district.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols currently in place, the Bowman County School District switched to a virtual 2020 Winter Concert.
“We feel that our students need to perform in the safest way possible. All performances will be live streamed via the Bowman County Bulldogs Facebook page and will also be posted on the Bowman County Bulldogs website at a later date.” according to a posting on the school’s Facebook page Monday.
The first concert will be Dec. 21 when the students from Kindergarten through third grade perform at 9 a.m. They will be followed at 10:30 a.m. by the fourth through sixth grades and the bands. The seventh through 12 grade performers will start their concert at 1 p.m. that day.
The students at the Rhame campus will perform at 9 a.m. a day later (Dec. 22).
According to the district, the attire for the elementary concert will be less formal. School clothes are fine but we ask that all students look nice. Attire for the junior high and high school concert is nice jeans and a nice shirt. Feel free to wear an ugly Christmas sweater!
Schedule Of Concerts
Monday, December 21
Grades K-3 9 a.m.
Monday, December 21
Grades 4-6 and Bands 10:30 a.m.
Monday, December 21
Grades 7-12 1 p.m.
Tuesday, December 22
Rhame K-6 and Bands 9 a.m.
