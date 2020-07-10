The 2020 Demolition Derby will be held Saturday, July 18, at the Bowman County Fairgrounds in the Dakota Winds Outdoor Arena.
There will be a $10 gate fee.
The event will be starting at 3 p.m.
There will be a $4,000 purse.
During the final heat there will be an opportunity for people to bid on their favorite derby driver.
There will be concessions and beer sales.
