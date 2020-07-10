Bowman, ND (58623 )

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.