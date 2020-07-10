The Badlands Classic Open Livestock Show will be held July 18 at the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
Entries will close July 10.
The event will open at 9 a.m. with swine, sheep, goats and beef. The weigh in will start at 6 a.m.
Breeding classes will be followed by market classes.
Among the awards at the event will be $150 for the Champion Market hog, lamb and goat.
There will be $75 for the Reserve Champion Market hog, lamb and goat.
There is also the $250 Champion Market Steer and Breeding Heifer, the $150 Reserve Champion Market Steer and Breeding. The classes will be jackpotted, according to organizers.
There is a $10 entry fee for swine and sheep ($15 late entry). The entry for the beef competition is $30 ($40 for late entry).
According to officials, no animals with evidence of illness or disease will be allowed.
In addition, entrants will be asked to follow current guidelines from the state. There will be no barn access. The livestock will be shown from the entrant’s trailer.
The people exhibiting will also to clean up their area of any straw, chips, bedding and manure brought in or the livestock creates.
There will be no concessions at the location.
For more information, contact Beth Criswell by calling or text 701-206-0042, or emailing bhendricks@gmail.com.
