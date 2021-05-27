Bowman’s first Burgers in the Park was held May 20 in the Bowman City Park with Southwest Shooting Club being the first to raise funds with the popular warm weather event.
According to officials, more than 110 people stopped by for the event, making it a success.
The next scheduled Burger event will be June 17 when the Bowman Rotary uses it as a fundraiser.
It will be a fundraiser for the Sunrise Foundation on July 15, and for the Cour4ge Scholarships Aug. 19.
The final summer burgers in the park fundraiser will be Sept. 16 for the Bowman Lions Club.
The meals cost $7, with a choice of hamburgers or hot dogs. There was also fresh watermelon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.