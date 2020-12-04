The city of Bowman is decked out in seasonal colors, with Christmas decorations lighting up Main Street and residents moving from Thanksgiving to Christmas in their yards.
For the community, first there was Thanksgiving, then Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Some businesses are participating in the Deck the Street contest. The participants needed to signup by Nov. 23, and have their decorations in place by Nov. 30, 2020. Voting will continue through Dec. 9 and the winner will be announced Dec. 10.
Organizers say the Deck the Streets contest is open to all businesses in Bowman, including home-based businesses.
There was no entry fee for the competition. Entrants did not need to be a member of Bowman County Development Corporation or Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce.
“A picture will be taken of each business registered in the contest that will be used for voting purposes. Whether you are going all out or simply hanging some lights, we’d love for you to join us in Decking the Streets,” according to a spokesperson for the organizers.
According to the guidelines, the holiday displays can include light displays on the entire building, and/or window decorations. All decorations need to be visible from the outside and when dark. Judging will be based off of the display at night.
All pictures will be posted to Facebook and the picture with the most likes at the end of the voting period will be the Best in Bowman 2020 and win the $250 Bonus Bucks prize.
The annual Festival of Lights was held Wednesday at the City Park in Bowman with Dollars for Scholars providing hot chocolate, popcorn, and s’mores (free will offering).
