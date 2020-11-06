COVID-19 statistics are still climbing in North Dakota and in Bowman County.
Bowman County had two new positive cases listed Sunday. Adams County and Billings County each had one new positive, while Golden Valley County added three new positives.
Statewide, there was an increase of 511 people in active cases from the day before. The total number of people currently hospitalized across the state was 200.
As a state, North Dakota had 8,440 active positives, with 975 being added Monday morning.
After hitting a high of 36 active cases on Oct. 17, the Bowman County health statistics have shown a drop to where 21 were listed at active in the county of 3,076 people.
Cumulatively, since the pandemic began, Bowman County has had 150 active cases, while processing 3,356 tests. Of those, 1,223 were unique individuals.
There have been two deaths in the county listed as COVID-related, while 127 have recovered.
By comparison with the state, Bowman County has positivity as of Monday of 6.45 percent, almost half the state statistic.
Slope County
While the state is having trouble controlling the outbreak, the opposite is true for Slope County.
Zero.
That is what the county has after Sunday’s COVID-19 report.
And is what the county had for processed tests, susceptible encounters, first time tested, new positives, previously tested negatives to give the county a positivity rate of zero percent.
The county was hit hard in early April, but since then it has had a rolling 0.0 percent positivity rate for most of the year.
It spiked again in early August and September before falling to zero rolling 14-day positivity again.
The positives spiked again in October, hitting a 14-day rolling percentage high of 33.3 percent. By Nov. 1, the 14-day rolling average dropped to just 15 percent.
Since the testing began in Slope County, they have had 265 tests, with a total of 15 positives. All 15 have recovered, leaving the county with a positivity rate of 9.20 percent for the year.
