The Red River Valley Writing Project at North Dakota State University and Plains Art Museum have announced the regional award recipients of the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12.
This year’s Gold Key winner in writing from Bowman was Vanessa Fischer, Novel Writing.
All Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award-winning works will be on display at the Plains Art Museum’s Starion Gallery from Feb. 2 through March 15.
Due to COVID-19, the 2021 state ceremony will take place virtually on Saturday, March 13. All students, educators, judges, families and friends are invited to attend. The winners of North Dakota State University’s new scholarships in art and writing will also be announced at the ceremony.
All Gold Key winners are forwarded to New York City for national adjudication. The national winners will be announced on March 17, 2021. At this time, the hope is that the national ceremony can take place in-person at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City on Wednesday, June 9.
Since the program’s founding in 1923, the Awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including renowned alumni who have gone on to become leaders in their fields, including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Philip Pearlstein, and Sylvia Plath. More recently, Stephen King, Richard Linklater, Zac Posen, and Lena Dunham received Scholastic Art and Writing Awards when they were teens. Locally, Laura Youngbird, Director of Native American Art at Plains Art Museum, was a Scholastic teen award winner.
A complete list of 2021 regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards recipients is available online at artandwriting.org.
