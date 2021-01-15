After more than a month with lights streaming everywhere, the 2020 version of the Festival of Lights is done.
It started with a countdown and songs.
But the lights in the city park have gone out – at least until next December.
The park was festively lit for the last time on Jan. 10.
“On Monday (Jan. 11), they could start taking their decorations down,” said Brooklyn Engelhart, the Bowman County Development Corporation Creative Marketing Coordinator.
“We are blessed every year with amazing volunteers, businesses, churches, and organizations who believe in bringing joy to the community. Each year they amaze us with their beautiful and creative decorations,” said Brooklyn Engelhart, the Bowman County Development Corporation Creative Marketing Coordinator.
The Festival of Lights was hosted by Bowman County Development Corporation, which issued a thank you to the businesses, community organizations, and community members who made Festival of Lights possible by decorating the park or giving of their time.
According to the BCEDC, a special thanks was given to Darwin Wilke, Josh Buchmann, Pete Knopp, Southwest Ag, Wes Humbracht, Bartley Engelhart, Jolene Engelhart, David Werner, Peace Lutheran Confirmation students, Bowman Dollars for Scholars, Bowman County School students, Saxxy Brass, and other musical entertainment.
The park was decorated by Able, Inc., Bowman County Fair Association, Bowman Assembly of God, Bowman County School, Bowman Fire Department, Bowman Regional Public Library, Bowman Rotary, Bowman Lutheran Youth Organization, Bowman Seventh-day Adventist Church, Brosz Engineering, Inc., Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce, Bowman County Development Corporation, Classic Beauty Salon, Consolidated Telcom, Dakota Dental Center, Dakota Western Bank, Dickinson/Bowman Ready Mix, Dakota West Credit Union, Frontier Travel Center, Gooseneck Implement, Here We Grow Again Daycare, K-Artistry Salon and Spa/Premier Core Training and Gym, M&L Accounting, Montana-Dakota Utilities, Bowman United Methodist Church, Next Door Pizza, Bowman Parks and Rec, ProPoint Cooperative, Pioneer Trails Regional Museum, St. Charles Catholic Church, Southwest Healthcare Services, and West Plains, Inc.
The EDC has already started it new community challenge. “We are going to give away $10,000 again,” she said.
“Bowman County is a great place, that we are always trying to for something to bring to it.”
