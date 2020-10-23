Although it is rare, men can get breast cancer. About one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man. Breast cancer can occur at any age, but in men, it usually occurs between the ages of 60 and 70 years of age.
The most common symptoms of breast cancer in men are:
•A lump or swelling in the breast
•Redness or flaky skin in the breast
•Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
•Nipple discharge
•Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area
•A dimpling or puckering of the skin
These symptoms can occur with other conditions that are not cancer. However, if there are any symptoms that are concerning, it is best to see a health care provider.
There are risk factors that can increase a man’s chance of getting breast cancer. These include:
•Getting older. The risk for breast cancer in men increases with age.
•Genetic mutations. Inherited changes (mutations) in certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, increase breast cancer risk.
•Family history of breast cancer. A man’s risk for breast cancer is higher if a close family member has had breast cancer.
•Radiation therapy treatment. Men who had radiation therapy to the chest have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.
•Hormone therapy treatment. Drugs containing estrogen (a hormone that helps develop and maintain female sex characteristics), which were used to treat prostate cancer in the past, increase men’s breast cancer risk.
•Klinefelter syndrome. Klinefelter syndrome external icon is a rare genetic condition in which a male has an extra X chromosome. This can lead to the body making higher levels of estrogen and lower levels of androgens (hormones that help develop and maintain male sex characteristics).
•Liver disease. Cirrhosis (scarring) of the liver can lower androgen levels and raise estrogen levels in men, increasing the risk of breast cancer.
•Overweight and obesity. Older men who are overweight or have obesity have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than men at a normal weight.
Risk factors can increase the likelihood of getting breast cancer, but it does not necessarily mean that you will get breast cancer.
Even though breast cancer occurs far less frequently in men, it is still important for men to be proactive with their breast health. Be aware of the common symptoms of breast cancer and report any concerning breast changes to your health care provider.
If several family members have had breast or ovarian cancer, or a family member has a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, share this information with your health care provider. Your health care provider may refer you for genetic counseling. If genetic testing shows that you have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, your health care provider will explain what you should do to find cancer early, if you get it.
All men can lower their risk for developing breast cancer by keeping a healthy weight and exercising regularly.
Be aware and do your part for your health.
