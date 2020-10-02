October is breast cancer awareness month. About one in eight North Dakota women will get breast cancer during their lifetime. The exact cause of breast cancer is unknown. However, specific risk factors may increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer.
Risk factors include:
•Being a woman
•Being older than 50
•Having a family history of breast cancer
•Having a personal history of breast cancer
•Inheriting gene changes or defects such as changes to the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene
•Having radiation therapy to the chest (like for treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma) before age 30
•Taking combined hormone replacement therapy for more than three to five years
•Having dense breasts (can mask the presence of tumors on a mammogram and make it more difficult to find cancer)
•Being overweight after menopause
•Consuming alcohol
Even though risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, most people diagnosed with breast cancer have no known risk factors other than being a woman and getting older. Also, it is important to remember that breast cancer does occur in women under the age of 50 and also in men.
There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer. But there are choices you can make that may reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. These include limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking or tobacco use, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, eating a balanced diet and limiting the dose and duration of combined hormone replacement therapy.
The other step you can take to maintain breast health is to get a mammogram. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Talk to your health care provider about your risk factors and when to begin and how often you should have a mammogram.
Breast cancer awareness includes being aware of your risk factors, making choices to try to reduce your risk and taking steps to get screened. You can do your part to help prevent breast cancer.
