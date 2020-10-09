October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You know that you should get a mammogram but what if you can’t afford it. What can you do? You can contact Women’s Way. Women’s Way is North Dakota’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. It is available in all counties of North Dakota for low income women who have insurance that does not cover Pap tests and/or mammograms or cannot pay for their deductible or co-payments or do not have insurance.
Women’s Way has a long history of providing a way to pay for breast and cervical screening services in North Dakota. Over the past 22 years, Women’s Way has served just over 15,000 women. Most of the health care facilities in North Dakota provide services for Women’s Way clients.
Who is eligible for Women’s Way? Any woman that lives in North Dakota, is between 40 and 64 years of age, (or age 21 to 39 that has breast symptoms or is at high risk for breast cancer or is due for a Pap test or needs breast or cervical diagnostic procedures), and meets income guidelines. Guidelines can be found at health.nd.gov/womens-way.
What does Women’s Way pay for? Office visits for breast and/or cervical cancer screenings, a yearly mammogram, and Pap and HPV tests as recommended per the United States Preventative Service Task Force cervical cancer screening guidelines. Other breast and cervical diagnostic tests such as breast ultrasound and MRI, colposcopy, and biopsy may be covered as well.
How does a woman get enrolled? For the Southwestern District Area contact Angela Greff, RN-CHN, who is located in Mott, ND. Find out today if Women’s Way can help you take care of your breast and cervical health by calling 701-824-3215 or toll free at 1-800-697-3145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.