The July edition of the Burgers in the Park will be held July 16 in Bowman City Park.
The even will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
On the menu will be burgers, chips, watermelon, beans and water.
The price is $7.
The August event is scheduled for August 20, according to officials.
