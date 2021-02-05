Jerri Storer, President of the Arc Little Missouri, Inc. hands a $10,000 check to Carolynne Jones, ABLE’s Director of Satellite Services in Bowman and Hettinger, to be used towards the purchase of a new side ramp mini-van. From left to right are Carolynne Jones (ABLE), Valerie Gross (Arc Treasurer), Jerri Storer (Arc President), Denise Miller (Arc Secretary) and Kathy Wyman (The Cedar Chest Manager).
