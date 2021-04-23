Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to recognize the 2021 Chamber Choice Awards. Congratulations to the 2021 Business of the Year, Bowman Regional Public Library and 2021 Volunteer of the Year, Josh Buchmann! These honorees have been key players in Bowman County in 2020 and beyond.
2021 Business of the Year
Bowman Regional Public Library has shown strong leadership in our community and provides a shining example for other community businesses. With generous hearts and the true well-being of our community as their top priority, it is only fitting to honor them as the Business of the Year.
At first glance, you may miss the abundance of programs and opportunities Bowman Regional Public Library provides and it goes way beyond books. Especially in 2020, the Library adapted their services to continue to provide their same great resources to the community. They provide books in enough genres to cover everyone’s interest and services such as the red library cart stocked with books and activities for all ages, take-n-make crafts, book bundles, the “sale room”, the StoryWalk, 1,000 books before Kindergarten, story time, adult reading challenges, computers, printers, WiFi, and easy curbside pick-up and drop-off of books.
Bowman Regional Public Library brings together all demographics in one place while providing outstanding service, fresh ideas, and joy into the region. Join us in thanking them for going above and beyond business as usual. Looking for your next opportunity to support the Library? “Drive By For Pie” is on April 22, 2021 starting at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go toward summer reading programs for children, teens, and adults.
Follow Bowman Regional Public Library on Facebook to take advantage of all the services and events being offered or visit their website.
2021 Volunteer of the Year
Josh Buchmann leads the way, serving the community by volunteering his time, talents, and resources to not only make Chamber sponsored events possible, but to assist with a variety of other organizations and causes. He excels in the betterment of the community, exhibits a great working relationship with peers and other volunteers, and goes above and beyond to help the community succeed. It is an honor to recognize him as the Volunteer of the Year.
Josh has been a long-standing member of the community and may be most easily recognized as the Manager at Northwest Tire. Beyond his role there, he is also a business owner and Bowman County Commissioner. Josh has a heart that gives back and volunteers his time to various events and projects in the community including Rock the Block, Main Street Garden, High School Rodeo, Demolition Derby, North Dakota State Firemen’s Convention, and the ice skating rink at Bowman City Park just to name a few. He is also an active member of the Bowman County Fair Board, Bowman Fire Department, and Bowman Ambulance squad.
Join us in thanking Josh for going above and beyond in his volunteer efforts. If you see him around make sure to recognize him for all of his hard work.
Each winner received a personalized recognition gift to thank them for their hard work. Exceptional nominations were received for both Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing to recognize and support the businesses and volunteers in our communities.
