Consolidated recently awarded $10,000.00 in scholarships to area students.
“Consolidated has over a 60 year history of supporting the communities we serve and our scholarship program is just one of the ways we are involved. We congratulate the winners that were selected from among the many outstanding applications we received “said Paul Schuetzler, General Manager, Consolidated.
Dickinson winners are Landan Aman, Jaycee Frank, Nathaniel Jilek, Monica Lefor and Brady Yoder.
Campbell Clarys, South Heart High School, Amy Jeffers, Bowman County High School, Zoie Johns, Scranton High School, Jocelyn Kulseth, Bowman County High School, Beth Ann Lien, Hettinger High School, are the remaining winners.
Judging was done by Carol Bang, Brent Bautz, Rhonda Dukart, Vaune Johnson, Michelle Stevier-Johanson, and Ralph Weisenberger.
