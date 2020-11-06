The Bowman County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
In addition, the treasurer’s office, along with the motor vehicle branch office will be closed Thursday and Friday (Nov. 12 and 13) for the installation of new carpet. The Clerk of District Court/Recorder’s office will also be closed. The Bowman Post Office will also be closed for Veterans Day.
