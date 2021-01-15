North Dakota’s Gov. Doug Burgum announced in November that there would be more stringent COVID-19 guidelines for the state in order to battle a record jump in the pandemic.
One of the dates the governor set for the more stringent public precautions was Jan. 18.
However, he has announced that many of the restrictions were removed or lessened Jan. 8 when he released an executive order.
For bars, restaurants and other food service establishments, the new restriction is a limitation to 65 percent of capacity and not to exceed 200 people. It still requires face coverings to be worn by owners, managers and employees at all times. Face coverings will still be required for customers, except when consuming food or beverages. In addition, there is still a social distancing requirement of six feet between individual parties.
Those guidelines will be in effect until Jan. 29, according to the new executive order.
For the banquet, ballroom, wedding and event venues, the restriction is still at 50 percent capacity with six feet of distance between individual parties, according to the governor.
He also said that religious events, governmental meetings and academic instructional delivery settings were exempt from the executive order, although the governor advised churches and religious organizations to follow the COVID-19 mitigation strategies put out by the state’s department of health.
Since the precautions covered the entire state and put all counties at a more restrictive level of operations, the biggest metric the state has used to measure the pandemic has fallen precipitously.
In the summer, the governor stressed that approximately a five percent daily positive rate was a good level.
In November, when the governor announced the restrictions, the state had experience a sharp increase in the number of deaths as well as cases.
The positivity rate for the state is 21.01 percent for the year; much higher that the five percent rate the governor said would be a good target earlier during the summer. The last time the state had a positivity percentage less than five percent was Sept. 2 and it has been on a continuous climb since then.
In the Nov. 20 results, the state had a positivity rate of 14.99 percent with 1,408 new positives were reported out of the 10,185 tests processed.
Since the New Year, the statistics have dropped dramatically.
According to the statistics released Jan. 8 by the state, there was a daily positivity rate of 4.2 percent and a rolling 14-day positive rate of 4.7 percent. The state fatalities increased by 11 to 1,352 people Friday, with 2,122 active cases in the state.
