West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger was recently named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for 2021.
“Coming out of one of the most difficult years in our organizations history, I am very happy for this recognition provided to our organization. Being awarded Top 100 status shows the commitment from our facility to provide high quality medical services to the residents and visitors to our region. Our staff should be proud of their continued success and the service they provide.” Said Matt Shahan, CEO.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
In the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.
