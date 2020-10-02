October 2, 2020 - Joseph Jordan, a Sioux of the Standing Rock Reservation, enlisted in Company I, Second Infantry of the North Dakota National Guard on July 22, 1917. He served overseas from December 15, 1917 to January 3, 1919 and was wounded during the fighting. According to General Order #5, issued from the Ist Infantry Brigade at Selters, Germany, he showed gallant conduct and self-sacrificing spirit during numerous battles in France and Germany. He was cited for his courage and awarded a Silver Star.
But War does not discriminate; it feeds upon both the fears of the soldiers who courageously face death, and also upon the families who worry about their safety. These are the individuals who remain behind, the family members and friends, who whose daily lives are burdened with the fear of never casting their eyes on their loved one again.
On the night before the departure to Camp Greene, North Carolina, Joseph Jordan’s eighteen-year-old wife joined him in Bismarck. She spent the night weeping and begging him to allow her to accompany him to Camp Greene, but that was not possible. He repeatedly assured her that he would be fine and she would have to remain behind.
As the train left the station on this date in 1917, the lifeless body of Private Jordan’s wife lay in a mortuary but a few hundred yards from the tracks. Unable to overcome the grief of seeing her husband off to war, the young woman, in the early morning hours, came into the bedroom and cried out that she had taken poison. As she slumped onto the bed, a bottle of carbolic acid fell from her hands and clattered on the floor. Her husband rushed her to the hospital, but nothing could be done, and she died within the hour. Her remains would be returned home to the reservation, escorted by her family. In the eyes of many, she was Bismarck’s first victim of the Great War.
Only four hours after the death of his wife, Private Joseph Jordan boarded the train, bound for Camp Greene and eventually the battlefields of Europe. For this bereaved husband and soldier, his greatest battle was fought long before he faced the enemy guns on the battlefields of France.
