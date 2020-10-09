October 9, 2020 - Albert Hoiland was a North Dakotan inventor from the early 1900s. Throughout his life, he invented many contraptions, including a wild oat separator, a cow trainer, a “flying machine” (a helicopter), highway guards, and furnace grates – and he left a great legacy of helpful tools.
On this date in 1954, the Fargo Forum reported that he had just come up with a new gadget – a bracket that allowed owners of the “modern automobile” to change their rear tires easier, by jacking the car up only two inches. Hoiland was also in the process of working on a new type of car wheel.
But perhaps most interesting of all was that the prolific inventor had not stopped working ... and he was 85 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.